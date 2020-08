EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A giveaway at an elementary school in East Hartford is looking to close the digital learning divide in the age of coronavirus is taking place today.

Mayberry Elementary School’s principal is joining other officials to hand out 200 Chromebook computers to children in need. The giveaway runs from 9:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Mayberry Elementary School in East Hartford.

The event was made possible by a generous $50,000 donation.