4 CT teachers receive Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Four Connecticut teachers have received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The 2017-2018 awardees are:

  • Kimberly Moran, Rogers Park Middle School
  • Kristina Ngai, William J. Johnston Middle School
  • Diane Pintavalle, Glastonbury High School
  • Peter Shanazu, Fairfield Warde High School
Each was given $10,000 from the National Science Foundation and a commemorative Presidential certificate. 

They were also invited to participate in an award recognition ceremony in Washington, D.C. that includes meetings with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) educators, researchers, and policy leaders. 

PAEMST is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers of mathematics and science, including computer science.

Educators in those fields are assessed by a panel on a state and national level before being recommended as nominees.

Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education.

A full list of award recipients can be found online.

