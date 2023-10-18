NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Educators are facing a teacher shortage that has been caused by poor working conditions, stress and inadequate pay, according to a new survey.



The Connecticut Education Association released the results of the survey on Wednesday, which showed 84 percent of teachers are feeling frustrated and burned out, which is up 8 points from last year.

According to study results, 77 percent of teachers are concerned about politicians and non-education officials making classroom decisions.



The survey also showed that 74 percent of teachers say they are more likely to retire or leave teaching earlier than expected.