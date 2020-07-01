American Academy of Pediatrics: Kids need to be in school this fall

(WTNH) — The American Academy of Pediatrics is now weighing-in the prospect of re-opening of schools.

It says kids need to physically be in school this fall. The group points to evidence that shows, the academic, mental and physical benefits of in-person learning outweigh the COVID-19 risks.

The group recommends that elementary schools focus on handwashing and use outdoor spaces whenever possible. They also say middle and high school students should be required to cover their face if a six-foot distance cannot be kept.