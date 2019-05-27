Education

Bill would require black and Latino studies in high school

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:33 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 07:33 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - There's an effort under way in Connecticut to include African-American, Puerto Rican and Latino studies in the public high school curriculum.

The House of Representatives last week advanced a bill, 122-24, to the Senate that would require the state's school boards to begin offering the curriculum on Jan. 1, 2021. The bill doesn't mandate that students take the courses.

Democratic Rep. Bobby Sanchez, of New Britain, is co-chairman of the General Assembly's Education Committee. He says the legislation will allow many students to identify with their cultural history and heritage. He says it will also "help break down the barriers of prejudice that divide us."

The Connecticut Association of Boards of Education supports the concept but opposes specific curriculum mandates.

The Senate faces a June 5 adjournment deadline to act.

