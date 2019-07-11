Blumenthal introduces legislation to fund Holocaust education

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) introduced the Never Again Education Act on Thursday which would dedicate federal funds toward resources and teacher trainings necessary to teach students the important lessons of the Holocaust.

“Our bill gives teachers the resources they need to thoughtfully educate their students about one of the darkest chapters in human history. Ensuring that the past horrors of the Holocaust aren’t forgotten will help combat Antisemitism and hate in our present and future.” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D)

The Never Again Education Act would establish the Holocaust Education Assistance Program Fund at the Department of Education to finance grants to public and private middle and high schools.

Blumenthal was joined by Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) to introduce the new legislation.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY), have secured 204 bipartisan co-sponsors in the companion legislation that was introduced to the House in January.

Funding through the Never Again Education Act would cover training for educators, textbooks, transportation and housing for teacher seminars, travel costs for survivors to visit schools, field trips and regional workshops.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.