Board of Regents for Higher Education sets 2020-21 tuition rates

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Board of Regents for Higher Education has voted unanimously Thursday to set tuition and fees for the 17 Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) institutions. This includes the 12 community colleges, four state universities, and the Charter Oak State College.

Under the approved structure, the tuition and fees for community colleges will remain flat.

“For the first time in recent memory, community college students will not see a tuition and fee increase in the next academic year. We are thrilled that the community colleges will remain the most affordable, accessible option for Connecticut students to pursue a high-quality education,” CSCU President Mark Ojakian said.

Ojakian says that this is possible because of the savings achieved through the administrative reorganization Students First, which is estimated to save $10.9 million in FY 2020.

“On behalf of the Student Advisory Committee to the Board of Regents, students were pleased to have been informed that a previously expected tuition increase was not instituted. Through the efforts of President Mark Ojakian and the Board of Regents’ Students First Initiative, the goal of keeping tuition increases as a last resort has been achieved. With over 10 million dollars in savings this year alone and a projected 16 million dollars in savings for the next year, Students First is working towards keeping tuition costs down as a trend for the future,” said Monica Maldonado, chair of the Student Advisory Committee and member of the BOR.

Tuition at Charter Oak State Collage will remain flat, while fees will be reduced, for a total average decrease of 2.7 percent, or a savings of $224 for full-time students.

Tuition and fees at the state universities will increase however, by an average of 3.8 percent for commuter students and 3.3 percent for resident students. That means an average annual increase of just over $400 for commuter students and just over $800 for residents.

For the full Board of Regents agenda, click here.