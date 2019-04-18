Education

Board of Regents votes to increase tuition at Connecticut community colleges

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 12:02 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 12:05 PM EDT

(WTNH) - A tuition hike looks to be coming to Connecticut's community colleges.

On Thursday, the Board of Regents for Connecticut State Colleges & Universities announced that a vote was held to increase tuition for the schools.

The proposals were approved at the board's meeting on March 28th.

This includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees (annual, full-time) by $92.00 or 2.1% for an in-state student.

CCC tuition is set to rise by 2 percent. 

