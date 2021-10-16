Brookfield Public Schools investigating allegations of staff member, student relations

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Brookfield Public Schools came out with a statement regarding a complaint regarding a staff member being associate with the Brookfield High School Cheer Team.

The statement explains the complaint contained allegations involving the well-being of students.

The district is responding to all cases of allegations concerning student and staff safety.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. John W. Barile made the decision that retention of counsel to conduct an appropriate and thorough investigation of the allegations in the complaint was warrant.

There is an active investigation. The investigator has interviewed several witnesses and will continue to interview witnesses throughout the weekend and the upcoming week.

The Brookfield Board of Education and its administration says it’s taking all such allegations seriously.