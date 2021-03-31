CCSU hosts first annual ‘Educators Rising State Conference’

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Efforts continue to recruit more teachers in Connecticut.

Central Connecticut State University and the state Department of Education are hosting the first annual “Educators Rising State Conference” on Wednesday.

‘Educators Rising’ encourages students to consider education careers and diversify the state’s educator workforce pipeline.

“For me being a future teacher of color, I’ve been able to realize there’s not too many teachers that look like myself and because of ‘Educators Rising,’ I’ve been able to understand these kinds of things and how to help students when I do become a teacher, who do have a similar background like myself, and how I can become a role model for them,” said Jose Carrillo, Educators Rising, National Student President.

52 percent of ‘Educators Rising’s’ current members are students of color. The program aligns with Governor Lamont’s priority to build a more diverse teaching work force in Connecticut.