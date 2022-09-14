NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Central Connecticut State University announced Wednesday the opening of a new Drop-In Child Care Center this fall to provide education and care for children ages 3 to12.

Its mission is to give children high-quality, thoughtful and developmentally appropriate education to children in its care.

The center aims to be an easily accessible resource to CCSU’s students, teachers and faculty, the university said.

The center will offer both pre-kindergarten activities, which are aimed at kids aged 3 to 5, and enrichment activities.

To utilize the new center, the parent must be a CCSU employee or a student. They must remain on campus while the services are utilized. The university also said that the child must be properly potty-trained to be placed in the program.

The Drop-In Child Care Center will follow the same schedule as CCSU’s 2022-23 academic calendar, according to the school.

To register for the program, parents and CCSU members are asked to go online and fill out the enrollment form, as well as read the parent’s information packet.