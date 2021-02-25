CCSU opens John Lewis Institute for social justice

(WTNH) — Inspiring a new generation of social justice leaders is the goal of a new institute at Central Connecticut State University.

The John Lewis Institute For Social Justice was unveiled in a virtual event Thursday. Its purpose to empower students to better understand the roots of inequality and impact positive change through public service.

“I am inspired by the University’s strategic plan, which is committed to fostering an inclusive and safe campus culture — one that values and supports individuals, encourages free speech, and the respectful exchange of ideas,” Dr. Stacey Miller, Vice President for Equity & Inclusion, CCSU.

Just over a dozen students will be welcomed into the program that is set to begin this fall.