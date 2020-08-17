CEA releases revised Safe Learning Plan with new recommendations for school year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) has released its revised Safe Learning Plan for students, teachers and staff in the 2020-2021 school year.

The CEA says that due to new research on the spread of Covid-19, particularly in school-age children, they are now calling for a delayed opening, expanded remote learning plans, and upgraded HVAC systems.

The CEA released the following recommendations in their revised plan:

Delaying the opening of the school year for two weeks or until mid-September to improve and expand remote learning

Changing state policy and recommending all-remote learning for all districts that have a moderate or high infection rate, or an inability to maintain six feet of social distancing or other safety considerations

Paying strict attention to equity in all decisions regarding the impact of COVID-19 on students, teachers, administrators, staff, and their families

Protecting and providing accommodations for at-risk students, teachers, and staff

Increasing funding to districts for COVID-related expenses

Implementing a comprehensive, school-centered contact tracing program to help mitigate any exposures to the virus, and for any in-class learning, providing COVID-19 testing for all students and adults as soon as practicable, with results in 24 hours or less

Upgrading school air handling (HVAC) systems to improve air quality and protect health

While Connecticut currently has a low Covid-19 transmission rate, officials fear a possible resurgence similar to what other states are facing.

“The primary consideration to any school reopening plan must be the safety, health, and wellbeing of students, teachers, and their families. The state must revise school reopening plans to protect our school communities, especially in light of new reports confirming that children can readily transmit COVID-19 and may be drivers of the pandemic. Remote learning is still the safest option. Any return to the classroom requires additional precautions, including strict social distancing and access to COVID-19 testing, that are not currently included in the state plan.” CEA President Jeff Leake

Read the full plan below: