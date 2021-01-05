CEA, teachers express concerns about in-person learning after holidays

(WTNH) — School is back in session for a lot of Connecticut students, but there are concerns about whether it’s safe to return to the classroom in person.

Some teachers are pushing hard for remote learning.

Jeff Leake, President of the Connecticut Education Association (CEA), a teacher’s union, joined Good Morning Connecticut to explain.

News 8 reached out to the governor’s office and the Department of Education. Governor Ned Lamont and State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona have both pushed for schools to stay open and for students to stay in the classroom.

Up until the holidays, the CEA had weekly conversations with the state.