Children’s book subscription program started by Dolly Parton coming to Hartford

Education

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new book subscription program started by legendary country music singer Dolly Parton is encouraging kids in Hartford to pick up a good book.

Every month, kids with a subscription to “Imagination Library” will get a book in the mail that will help them build not only their reading skills but their love for reading.

You can start subscribing when your child is an infant. Then, by the time they reach kindergarten, they will have read 60 books already!

“There is no substitute. And there is nothing more powerful than a parent reading to a child in those early years, than is creating a love of reading and a love of books, empowering a child with literacy from the earliest years that they will be able to take as one of the most powerful tools that they use throughout their lives,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Initial outreach for the program will focus on enrolling babies born at Hartford Hospitals, as well as children from Hartford-based community partners.

Hartford

