Committee of U.S. Senate advances Cardona’s Education Secretary nomination

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — The nomination of Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona to become the next U.S. Secretary of Education is making its way through Washington. The Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted to advance Cardona Thursday.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is a member of the HELP Committee and said he voted to advance Cardona. The nomination will now head to the U.S Senate.

“My friend Miguel will make a great Secretary of Education—and that’s evident by today’s overwhelming vote in committee. Miguel is respected by both Democrats and Republicans alike, and has a plan to put our students and educators first. He is committed to making sure schools operate safely as we navigate out of the pandemic and addressing the inequities that have been exacerbated by COVID-19. I look forward to a quick, bipartisan vote in the Senate to confirm his nomination,” said Murphy.

Governor Ned Lamont released a statement Thursday regarding the vote:

“I congratulate our friend Dr. Miguel Cardona on the committee approval of his nomination to be the next U.S. Secretary of Education. This is the latest step toward our country having a true ambassador for public education efforts across the nation. The committee on a bipartisan basis recognized what we have known in Connecticut for a while – Dr. Cardona is a tireless advocate for children, understands the classroom as a former educator, and how schools operate from the top down as an administrator. I look forward to seeing the full U.S. Senate confirming his nomination.”