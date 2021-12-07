Conn. recognizing Computer Science Education Week, advocating equity in the field of study

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is recognizing Computer Science Education Week. It’s a time to get students inspired to learn computer science as well as education leaders to advocate for equity in computer science education.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz visited Meriden on Tuesday where nearly 4,000 students will be introduced to computer science. She said it’s important for every child to learn as the workforce is shifting to include more technology.

“These skills will help anyone be successful regardless of their economic, social, or cultural background,” she said. “With a STEM career comes a secure network of job opportunities in the years to come as well as financial success.”

The lieutenant governor said she will put on her annual computing challenge again come January.