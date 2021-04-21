Connecticut author writes children’s book to help teach conversational skills to kids with autism

Conn. (WTNH) — An author from Connecticut joins News 8 to break down her recently published children’s book teaching kids with autism conversational skills.

Born and raised in South Windsor, Shaylyn Young is a local woman close to her family and loved ones. She attended the University of Connecticut where she received her Bachelor of Arts in psychology. She kept pursuing the psychological career path, earning a certificate in Behavior Analysis sometime later.

Shaylyn currently works as a Behavioral Analyst, Social Skills Instructor, and Counselor at a center for children with autism and related developmental disabilities.

Her new book, Sadie and Jace: Make A Friend, Be a Friend, is a book created for children to teach conversational skills.

“More specifically this book is written to address different social-emotional and communication concepts such as asking questions, remembering friends’ interests, perspective-taking, understanding thoughts, thinking of others’ feelings, and encouraging diversity in friendships. This book is great for preschool students, elementary-aged students, parents, counselors, and social skills instructors.”

For more information, check out their Facebook page and watch the video above.