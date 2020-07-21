Connecticut Education Association releases safe learning plan for reopening schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) has released its safe learning plan for returning to school this academic year.

The CEA says the state’s plan for a full-time return to school raises safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CEA’s plan highlights six recommended requirements for reopening K-12 schools this fall:

Delaying the opening of school if CDC and public health and safety requirements for schools cannot be met. Guaranteeing that the state will provide districts with funding for all COVID-19 expenses so that school districts can meet the CDC and public health and safety requirements. Recognizing and addressing the risks for students, teachers, and staff in school during a pandemic. Understanding that moving the economy forward depends on the safety of schools, not just reopening schools. Allowing districts to begin the school year through distance or remote learning where necessary; for any in-class learning, districts must reduce density through staggered schedules to meet CDC and public health and safety requirements for schools. Requiring weekly testing for all students, teachers, and staff, who return to school, and instituting contact tracing protocols

“It requires that health and safety remain at the forefront of any school reopening plan,” the report reads.

In addition to safety, the CEA is calling on the state to make sure that no district is lacking funds necessary for COVID-19 related expenses, including remote learning tools and internet, to maintain equity among students and teachers.

The CEA recommends allowing schools to start the school year with remote learning where necessary. They also recommend that high-risk students and staff are given the option to work remotely among in-person classes.

Also, it recommends local school districts to address any specific safety issues that they may come across, such as having a procedure for contact logging and tracing, visiting policies, and improving overall air quality.

To read the full CEA report, click here.