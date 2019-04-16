Education

Connecticut education chief accepts Saint Joseph job

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 04:16 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 04:16 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut's education commissioner, Dianna Wentzell, is planning to go to work for the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford.

The university said Tuesday that Wentzell will become interim director of clinical education, beginning in the summer.

Wentzell was appointed as education commissioner in 2015 by Gov. Ned Lamont's predecessor, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. She has focused on efforts to reduce the achievement gap and boost diversity of the educator workforce. She worked previously as an assistant superintendent of schools in Hartford and in leadership roles with South Windsor schools and the Capitol Region Education Council magnet school

Lamont has not yet nominated a new commissioner of education.

