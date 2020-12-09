Connecticut first in nation to require high school courses on Black and Latino studies

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut has become the first in the nation to require all high schools in the state to offer courses on African-American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino studies, according to the Office of Governor Ned Lamont.

The high schools will have the option to offer the course in the 2021-2022 school year but will be required to offer it starting in Fall 2022.

Last year, Governor Lamont signed the requirement, Public Act 19-12, into law. And last week, the Connecticut State Board of Education unanimously approved the curriculum for the course.

The curriculum will provide high school students a better understanding of the African-American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino contributions to United States history, society, economy, and culture using an inquiry-based approach. The approach includes both content knowledge and student identity development.

“Identities matter, especially when 27% of our students identify as Hispanic or Latino and 13% identify as Black or African-American,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said. “This curriculum acknowledges that by connecting the story of people of color in the U.S. to the larger story of American history. The fact is that more inclusive, culturally relevant content in classrooms leads to greater student engagement and better outcomes for all. This law passed due in large part to the strong advocacy of students from around the state and the legislative leadership of State Representative Bobby Gibson and State Senator Doug McCrory. I thank Ingrid Canady, the SERC team, and all of our partners who contributed to and drove us to this historic moment.”

