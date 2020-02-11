Connecticut lawmaker’s education-focused agenda includes funding, reading upgrades

(WTNH) — Lawmakers in charge of the state’s education policy are out with their agenda.

A big part of the push this legislative session will center on reading. The committee points to poor numbers of students who are not reading at their grade level. There are also big disparities from town to town.

The education committee is calling for legislation to fix the achievement gap. Part of their solution would allow for more teacher training on socio-emotional learning.

The committee is asking for more funding toward hiring teachers from diverse backgrounds. They also want financial literacy be taught in schools.