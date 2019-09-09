Connecticut schools make list of 2020 best colleges, universities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– U.S. News and World Report is out with their annual rankings of the best colleges and universities.

Yale University is tied for third place on the list. However, ivy league rivals Princeton and Harvard are in the top two spots.

Yale is tied for third with Columbia University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

As for UConn, they’re ranked 64th overall but their ranking in the public university category slipped for the third straight year down to 24th.

For liberal arts schools, Wesleyan ranks 17th, while Connecticut College and Trinity are tied for 46th.

A number of Connecticut schools, including Eastern Connecticut. and University of Saint Joseph are also doing well this year.

