Education

Connecticut teaming up with group to combat school violence

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 05:17 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 05:17 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The state of Connecticut is partnering with the nonprofit group Sandy Hook Promise to help train students, educators and school administrators on how to protect against school violence.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and Sandy Hook Promise are expected to train more than 116,000 students across Connecticut on how to identify, assess, intervene and get help for those showing at-risk behaviors.

Related Content: Teens, teachers discuss gun violence and school safety at Quinnipiac forum

Connecticut is using $500,000 in federal funding to operate two programs, known as "Start With Hello," ''Say Something" and "SOS Signs of Suicide."

To date, Sandy Hook Promise has trained more than 3.5 million youth and adults in at least one of its programs in all 50 states. Organizers say such training has helped to avert multiple school shooting plots.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center