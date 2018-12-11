CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - The superintendent and assistant superintendent of schools in Cromwell have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The decision by the board of education came on Tuesday morning after the board held a meeting.

According to Chairman of the Cromwell Board of Education Mike Camilleri, the board recently received an anonymous complaint stating that Superintendent of Schools John Maloney and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Krista Karch "...have engaged in conduct that could constitute misconduct, or could interfere with their respective abilities to carry out their job responsibilities in an effective manner."

The board has placed Maloney and Karch on paid administrative leave and it has retained a law firm to conduct an independent review of the matter. Camilleri said that others may possibly be placed on leave.

John Maloney (Photo: Cromwell Public Schools)

Cromwell High School Principal Fran DiFiore has been appointed to serve as interim superintendent of schools.

The full letter from Camilleri sent out on Tuesday morning can be read below: