Cromwell superintendent, assistant superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - The superintendent and assistant superintendent of schools in Cromwell have been placed on paid administrative leave.
The decision by the board of education came on Tuesday morning after the board held a meeting.
According to Chairman of the Cromwell Board of Education Mike Camilleri, the board recently received an anonymous complaint stating that Superintendent of Schools John Maloney and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Krista Karch "...have engaged in conduct that could constitute misconduct, or could interfere with their respective abilities to carry out their job responsibilities in an effective manner."
The board has placed Maloney and Karch on paid administrative leave and it has retained a law firm to conduct an independent review of the matter. Camilleri said that others may possibly be placed on leave.
Cromwell High School Principal Fran DiFiore has been appointed to serve as interim superintendent of schools.
The full letter from Camilleri sent out on Tuesday morning can be read below:
Dear Cromwell Public School colleagues and Cromwell community members:
As promised, I am providing the following updates, which include the actions that the Cromwell Board of Education took during its December 11, 2018 7:30 a.m. meeting:
The Cromwell Board of Education recently received an anonymous complaint alleging that Superintendent of Schools Mr. John Maloney and the Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Krista Karch, have engaged in conduct that could constitute misconduct, or could interfere with their respective abilities to carry out their job responsibilities in an effective manner.
While the anonymous writer did not identify him- or herself, it is important that the Board take steps to ensure that the allegations are properly investigated.
In the rare situations when we receive allegations of such conduct, we investigate the claim immediately, properly and thoroughly so that the rights of all employees involved are fully respected. We have retained the law firm of Shipman & Goodwin, LLP to conduct an independent review of this matter. Given the high profile nature of this investigation, we expect the investigation will be complete before the holiday season.
In order to ensure the investigation is handled with the utmost integrity, the Board, in consultation with legal counsel, feels it is most appropriate to place Superintendent Maloney, and possibly others including Dr. Karch, on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The status of paid administrative leave is not an adverse job consequence and should not be perceived as such at this time.
Should we find after the investigation that Superintendent Maloney, Dr. Karch, or any other Cromwell school employee, has acted inappropriately, we would take appropriate action to hold such employees accountable to the extent permitted by law.
In closing, I would like to thank Superintendent Maloney for his professionalism during this time. We wish to assure all members of the Cromwell school community that the education and well-being of our students is the District's foremost concern. To that end, the Board of Education has appointed Ms. Fran DiFiore, Cromwell High School's principal, to serve as the Interim Superintendent of Schools, pending approval from the Commissioner of Education, until this matter is resolved.
The Board of Education will be meeting on Tuesday, December 11th at 7:00 p.m. at the Cromwell High School library. This is also a public meeting, meaning the public can attend. Our agenda does include an opportunity for public comment on any topic (including topics not on the agenda). As mentioned in my earlier note, if you have any comments you would like to share about our leadership or any other topic, please feel free to share them during the public comment portion of our 7:00 p.m. meeting. As always, if you have any comments that you would like to share but you are unable to attend the meeting, you can also e-mail them to the Board of Education care of me at mikecamilleri13@gmail.com. Please note that information shared with Board members will be a public record subject to potential disclosure under the CT Freedom of Information Act, unless it is subject to one of the relatively few exceptions. I will share comments received by e-mail at the meeting as well.
On behalf of my fellow Board of Education members, I will continue to keep you updated as appropriate.
Thank you,
Mike Camilleri
Chairman of the Cromwell Board of Education
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- North Haven PD warns of tax scam
- 9 new CT medical marijuana dispensary locations announced
- Wolcott mayor and Vietnam War veteran rescue teen in house fire
- Freshman orientation at the Connecticut Capitol
- Police seek suspect accused of using counterfeit bills in Danbury
- Jury recommends life for man who rammed crowd at Charlottesville rally
- Malloy defends jobs record at final Bond Commission meeting
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
More clouds later as cold Tuesday continues
Dress warmly again today! The cold weather pattern continues! Get the latest forecast from Storm Team 8.Read More »
- American Meteorological Society Report: Climate change causing extreme weather
- Bright and chilly Monday, rain possible later this week
- North Carolina, Virginia hit by 'mammoth' winter storm, hours of snow and ice still to come
- Cold and cloudy Sunday afternoon
- Flurries, snow showers possible on Thursday night
- Cold, more clouds Wednesday afternoon
- Colder weather late Tuesday afternoon
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Torrington man arrested on sexual assault charges
A man in Torrington is under arrest after police say he committed sexual...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
North Haven PD warns of tax scam
Police in North Haven are warning residents of a recent scam targeting...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
9 new CT medical marijuana dispensary locations announced
More places to obtain medical marijuana are set to open up in Connecticut.Read More »
-
Wolcott mayor and Vietnam War veteran rescue teen in house fire
"Words can't even express how my heart feels. My son is not replaceable."Read More »
-
Police seek suspect accused of using counterfeit bills in Danbury
Counterfeit $100 bills are being used at stores in Danbury.Read More »
Video Center
-
Digital Update: Tuesday Night
More warnings about anti-semitism at a high school in Woodbridge. Darren Kramer has those stories and more in your News 8 digital update.Read More »
-
Just you wait, Hamilton debuts at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford
A big opening night is set underway at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford debuting creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway smash hit, Hamilton.Read More »
-
Calhoun coaches St. Joe's basketball to winning start in program's first year
Jim Calhoun is eight games into his Division III coaching career.Read More »