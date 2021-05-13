CT Teacher Residency Program gets grant from national level

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Teacher Residency Program was created in June 2019. Over the past few years, they have worked to get about 20 Black educators into classrooms across the state.

Just recently they received a $340,000 grant from the National Center for Teacher Residencies to expand and improve its efforts to recruit and develop Black teachers to support participating districts.

The award is part of a nationwide five-year initiative and $20-million effort to recruit and train 750 new Black teachers. More information, NCTR’s Black Educators Initiative

We talked with Connecticut’s program director, Marlene Megos. She tells News 8, “

The grant will provide us one years’ worth of funding for the 18-month program starting in June.”

They say they have about 40 applicants right now. Once those applicants are admitted into the program, they will have 18 months of training and after completing 14 months, they’ll be able to get teacher certification.

She says, “It allows our participants to go back to school and earn a salary while they are preparing to become a certified teacher.”

This grant will allow CT TRP to provide funding relief to partner districts and support up to 40 Black educators as it expands to four cohort locations with up to 60 Residents across Connecticut.