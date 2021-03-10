Data revealing details on CT schools returning to in-person learning expected Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut is expected to reveal data Wednesday on schools returning to full in-person classes in Connecticut.

This comes as teachers and school staff across the state are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

School districts, including Waterbury and New Haven, have started the school year fully remote and are now easing students back into the classroom.

New Haven middle school, elementary school and special education students are currently following a hybrid learning schedule. High school students in the Elm City are still remote until further notice.

Right now, Waterbury Public School is set to send all of its students back to the classroom starting March 15. Wednesday will remain a half-day, while the rest of the days will be full days.

In the meantime, some school districts are still deciding when to send their students back to in-person learning.

Branford’s Board of Education is meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss when students will head back to the classroom full-time. Students were supposed to return to in-person learning on April 19, but school leaders are considering moving that date up to the end of March.

Governor Ned Lamont and some school leaders said that one of the keys to keeping schools open is keeping the state’s mask mandate for students in place. The governor’s executive powers amid the pandemic are set to expire on April 20. At that time, the legislature will decide which executive orders to keep or eliminate.