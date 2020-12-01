Despite the rise in COVID cases, governor vouches for in-person learning at schools

(WTNH) — As the COVID infection rate rises, hospitals in Connecticut are bracing for a spike in coronavirus patients. However, Governor Ned Lamont continues to support in-person learning at our schools.

Fran Rabinowitz from the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents agrees, “We know that in-person schooling is so effective for all of our kids, but most especially for youngest kids and our students with disabilities.”

Governor Lamont has left the decisions with regard to learning models up to local jurisdiction. Recently, several districts made adjustments to their learning models due to a rise in infections in their surrounding towns.

The Governor was asked if he would consider keeping the high school students at home while focusing on keeping the younger kids in the classrooms.

“I would think K through 5, they don’t learn as well with Zoom. They need that supervision, they need that interaction. They’re much less likely to infect others. I would fight like heck to try and keep those schools open as long as I humanly could do it,” Lamont said.

At the same time, Connecticut’s teacher unions are renewing their call to shift all schools to remote learning only.

The American Federation of Teachers and Connecticut Education Association cite studies that show students are “silent transmitters of COVID.

C.E.A. President David Leake saying, “The state must take steps now to strengthen safety or else move to all distance learning as we brace for this second wave of the virus.”