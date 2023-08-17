EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Public Schools district held a back-to-school rally on the town green on Thursday evening.

The event featured music, school supply giveaways and more.

The first day back at school for East Hartford students is Aug. 30.

“This is a huge event of ours here at the district. This is where we have all our families come together as a community. They can get many resources. We are all here to share information. And we have our free backpacks,” said Michelle Texidoor, a family and community partnership coordinator.

The highlight of the event for children was going home with a new backpack stocked with school supplies. Backpacks were available for the first 1500 East Hartford students at the rally.