WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) will soon have its own nursing program.



The school has received a $1.2 million grant from the state as part of an effort to boost nursing staff across Connecticut.



The grant will fund equipment and faculty positions in the new major — which still needs to be approved by the Connecticut Board of Regents.



The first students in the program are expected to enroll this fall.



Eastern Connecticut State University President Elsa Nunez said: “We will not only be part of the solution to the nursing shortage, Eastern will be preparing dozens of nursing students for rewarding, meaningful careers.”