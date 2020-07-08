Fees reduced for off-campus UConn students taking all online classes this fall

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is reducing the cost of being a student this fall.

A $700+ discount will apply to full-time undergraduates with 12 or more credits who will be taking all of their fall classes online and do not live in campus housing.

Undergraduates can save more than $700, and would only have to pay around $1,000 of the mandatory university fees, which exclude housing and dining. These fees are also separate from the student’s tuition.

Graduate students will receive information regarding their fee bill in the coming days.

Fees currently in place for undergraduates have either been reduced or removed. Fees for the IT Department and Infrastructure will remain unchanged.

Below is a full breakdown of the reduced mandatory fees for undergraduates taking all online classes and are not living in campus housing this fall: