Fees reduced for off-campus UConn students taking all online classes this fall

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is reducing the cost of being a student this fall.
A $700+ discount will apply to full-time undergraduates with 12 or more credits who will be taking all of their fall classes online and do not live in campus housing.
Undergraduates can save more than $700, and would only have to pay around $1,000 of the mandatory university fees, which exclude housing and dining. These fees are also separate from the student’s tuition.
Graduate students will receive information regarding their fee bill in the coming days.
Fees currently in place for undergraduates have either been reduced or removed. Fees for the IT Department and Infrastructure will remain unchanged.
Below is a full breakdown of the reduced mandatory fees for undergraduates taking all online classes and are not living in campus housing this fall:
- $345 for the General University Fee (GUF), down from $690. The GUF supports student-related programs and related institutional services that are partly self-supporting and also ancillary to the University’s educational mission. The GUF provides support for such programs as Athletics & Recreational Services, One Card Office, Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, and the Off-Campus Student Services Office.
- No charge for the Transit Fee, which typically is $80 per semester. It supports the campus bus service and also pays the cost of the U-Pass CT, which provides students unlimited rides on all local and express public buses statewide (including the Windham Regional Transit District), Ctfastrak buses, and the New Haven and Shore Line East rail services. UConn students who aren’t charged the transit fee in the fall semester can still apply for a U-Pass, and can still ride the buses when they visit campus.
- Students at regional campuses also will not be billed a transit fee if all of their classes are online, and also are encouraged to apply for their U-Pass.
- $145 for Student Health & Wellness, down from $290. That fee supports Counseling & Mental Health, Nutritional Services, Wellness & Prevention, Women’s Health, Primary & Urgent Care, and related services.
- $125 for Student Recreation, down from $250. It supports the operations, programs and construction repayment for the Student Recreation Center, which will provide fitness services and programming under procedures that follow the state’s reopen rules for gyms and related facilities.
- $85 for the Student Activity Fee, down from $95. It funds the Undergraduate Student Government across all campuses, with that body allocating those funds to student organizations and area residence hall councils. For Storrs-based students, it also supports student media outlets (Daily Campus, WHUS Radio and UCTV) and the Student Union Board of Governors’ programming efforts.
- For UConn Stamford students whose courses are fully online, the Activity Fee will be cut in half, from $40 to $20.
- $234 for the Infrastructure Fee, which remains unchanged. It is used to help pay back the costs of building certain residence halls and partially supports Operating and Maintenance (O&M) costs related to UConn 2000 construction projects, as well as preventive and deferred maintenance.
- $75 for the Technology Fee, which is unchanged. It supports IT services that directly benefit students on and off-campus, including software licensing and delivery, wireless service, computers in common-use areas, high-tech classrooms and course delivery modes, and other services.