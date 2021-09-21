Four Connecticut Schools awarded with National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021

(WTNH)– U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized four Connecticut schools were named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the four Connecticut schools, Secretary Cardona recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including four Connecticut schools. Over 39 years, the National Blue Ribbon School Program has given 10,000 awards to more than 3,900 schools nationwide.

The Connecticut schools that were highlighted were: Thames River Magnet School in Groton school district, Andrew Avenue Elementary School in Naugatuck school district, Northwestern Regional Hgh School in Winsted regional school district 7, and Frisbie Elementary School in Wolcott school district.

This recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps amongst student subgroups.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.