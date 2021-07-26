Gov. Lamont launches weekly Summer STEM Challenge for students

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has launched the Summer STEM Challenge for students, leading up to the start of the school year.

Local students in grades 3 through 12 can participate in six design challenges that can be done individually or as a group.

The Summer STEM Challenge is part of the governor’s plan to provide enrichment and learning experiences for students and families as the state emerges from the pandemic.

There will be a new challenge each week. Information on the challenge can be found here.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge is still underway. Find more information here.