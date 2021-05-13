Gov. Lamont proposes to extend operating hours at state’s technical high schools

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– From carpentry to masonry and cooking, technical high schools offer classes as career builders for students. But Governor Ned Lamont wants to change the hours that classes are offered and that could effect the whole family.

The future for many Connecticut students start right here. Technical high schools offering classes in manufacturing, culinary arts, automotive repair and carpentry.

The Career Academy Program is funded by the state, but Governor Lamont proposes making changes to it.

“This proposal that we are announcing today is to extend the operating hours of our state’s technical high schools,” said Susan Bysiewicz, CT Lt. Governor (D).

After-hours learning would include classes in electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing, sheet metal and barbering. It’s not just for students, but also adults looking to further their education and opportunities in the workforce.

”They’re not minimum wage jobs, but living wage jobs and that’s something that we’re very proud of,” said Jeffery Wihbey, CT Tech. Education and Career System Superintendent.

The plan would pump 3.7 million dollars into the program, thanks to the federal COVID-19 recovery fund. However, legislative approval is needed first.

“We have a once in a generation to make investments in our infrastructure in our state’s future, but we can’t do that without the skilled workforce we need,” said Matt Lesser, State Senator.

For students at Vinal Tech, the program appears to be paying off.. through work based learning.

“I worked at Sepia for a couple weeks and I have a new job potential this summer,” said Nathan Botting, Senior.

Studies show 97% of students graduate from Technical High Schools, which shows these are building blocks for the future.