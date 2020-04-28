Harvard agrees to repay $1.3M for federal grant overcharges

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, students walk past the statue of John Harvard in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, urged the nation’s richest colleges, including Harvard, to reject federal funding that was allotted to them in the government’s multi-trillion dollar coronavirus rescue package. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(AP) — Harvard University has agreed to pay more than $1.3 million to settle claims that a research team overcharged certain federal grants.

Federal prosecutors in Boston said in a statement Monday that the team at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health led by former professor Donna Spiegelman overcharged the government by about $1.3 million between 2009 and 2014.

Prosecutors said it overstated the time and effort members put into projects funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Health Resources & Services Administration. The overcharges were self-reported by the university. Spiegelman denied wrongdoing in a statement released through her attorney.