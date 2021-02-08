Local non-profit Faith Acts to promote education equity for CT students

(WTNH) — Local non-profit Faith Acts is pushing to secure equitable education for all Connecticut students.

The organization kicked off its new campaign Monday. They say there is a $640 million funding gap between predominately white schools and districts with a quarter or more students of color.

“Today we call on Gov. Lamont and the legislature to fix the school funding formula once and for all. For all students in all public schools including schools of choice,” Jamilah Prince-Stewart, Executive Director of Faith Acts for Education.

State Representative Brandon McGee has proposed a bill to revise how public education is funded in the state to address issues of equity and systemic racism.