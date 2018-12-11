Education

Manchester Public Schools to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - The 2019-2020 school calender for Manchester Public Schools reflects a change to a controversial holiday.

On the calendar, Indigenous Peoples' Day is marked instead of Columbus Day for Oct. 14th.

A member of the board of education sent the calendar to News 8.

