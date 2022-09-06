MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Mansfield Public School System is canceling school for students in grades K-8 Wednesday, Sep. 7 due to a conflict with their bus company.

The Superintendent of Mansfield Public Schools shared the district saw “unacceptable issues” with their bus company’s ability to safely and promptly transport students and communicate on critical issues Tuesday.

The district decided to cancel school to resolve the significant issues with the bus company, according to school officials.

The Mansfield superintendent said the school will work with their bus company to refine bus routes, ensure that all students have accurate bus assignments and clarify their communication expectations.

The Mansfield Public Schools Superintendent shared the following statement concerning the matter: