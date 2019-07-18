Breaking News
New agreement allows Gateway and Housatonic Community College students to transfer to Quinnipiac with ease

(WTNH)–It will now be easier for community college students to transfer to Quinnipiac University.

Quinnipiac has announced a new agreement with Gateway Community College and Housatonic Community College, which will allow students to seamlessly transfer to Quinnipiac after the receive their associates degree.

The agreement is already in effect and will cover transfer students between the schools, honor students, dual-enrollment students and online students.

Gateway and Housatonic students that have graduated with at least a 3.0 GPA with an associates degree in arts or an associates degree in science are guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program as a junior at Quinnipiac.

Students must also complete all other Quinnipiac transfer admission requirements and requirements for their intended major.

Gateway and Housatonic students may also take one Quinnipiac course per year free of charge, three courses maximum per student.

For more information, you can call Quinnipiac University Admissions at 203-582-8600 or write to admissions@qu.edu.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

