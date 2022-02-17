NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Educators gathered outside New Britain High School Thursday morning to protest safety concerns for the students and staff.

Educators assembled outside New Britain High School’s entrance demanding the administration to maintain a productive and safe learning environment for students and staff. The purpose of the demonstration is to bring awareness of an “erosion of discipline” at the high school and to urge administrators to implement effective safety and security policies to benefit the students and staff.

The New Britain Federation of Teachers (AFT Local 871) released a statement describing the recent acts of violence that have taken place at the high school. The AFT shared that a student was shot in front of the high school on Feb. 8,. a student set off live ammunition on Feb 1. and on Feb 9. there was a lockdown after a report of a car driving by with a person holding a gun out the window.

Steve Grey of Local 871 expressed concerns of that the “administration’s lack of enforcement of clear, consistent and fair behavior structure is costing students their full education, and contributing to increased anxieties and fears.”

Superintendent Sarra and Assistant Superintendent Foran provided the following statement in response to the protest:

“CSDNB remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all students and staff. We are on the side of safety as well. Through our ESSSER funding, we have added multiple staff members at New Britain High School, and all other schools, to ensure the safety of all New Britain staff and students. We have been working closely with the police department through ongoing communication to ensure there is extra police presence at our buildings. The instances that happened last week occurred off school property. As stated in our earlier comments, it is a community wide problem. CSDNB continues to be willing to work with teachers, staff, students, board of education members and city leaders to find community solutions and ensure safety for all.”

The AFT is calling for the school and district of administration to join the Union to implement safe and effective policies for both staff and students.