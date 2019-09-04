New laws impacting schools across the state

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Kids all across the state are now back in school and some new laws are on the books impacting everything from curriculum to suicide risk.

Computer science is now required to be taught in Connecticut schools. Like other new laws such as banning smoking and vaping on school grounds, it’s something schools “already” have in place says Fran Rabinowitz, the executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

“Everyone is doing computer science in one way or another,” said Rabinowitz.

A new law requires extra play time in elementary schools. Another creates a task force to study bullying and come up with a way to evaluate suicide risk by next year.

But every year, school superintendents scramble to ensure they’re implementing rules put in place by the state legislature.

“In the past I have found the laws to be many and with a very short timeline,” said Rabinowitz.

This year most of the laws allow for several years of groundwork, which helps school districts balancing tight budgets. And even though schools are already doing some of what has been written into law, there are clear benefits to having laws on the books.

“There will be more training, there will be more opportunities, hopefully more grants,” said Rabinowitz.

Some districts are scrambling to implement a strict new rule for seniors. It’ll impact the class of 2023. That class will need to have 25 credits to graduate, more than what’s required now.

“Some districts have that but many districts have to ramp up their credits,” said Rabinowitz.

Seniors are also now required to do a “capstone” research project.

Still, Rabinowitz, who was previously superintendent in Hamden and Bridgeport, says the number one priority of public school leaders in Connecticut is not keeping up with the legislature. It’s keeping kids safe.

“To look at the social emotional development of every child that is incredibly important to the safety of the school,” said Rabinowitz.

And superintendents say the best way to ensure success for each child is to be an involved parent.