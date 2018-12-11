Education

New Mexico teacher raps inspirational goals to students

(WTNH) - An educator in New Mexico is receiving praise for his interesting teaching style.

Sean Ritchel motivates and inspires his students by rapping to them

He said that he uses his music to teach them that there is no goal they can't reach.

"If there's one thing I can encourage my students to do, [it] is to be themselves, be who they are and go the whole way," he explained.

At first, some students thought it was odd, but now, they join in and some even play their own songs!

