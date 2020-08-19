News 8 hosting Back to School Collection Drive today in Hartford

(WTNH) — Join News 8 as we help students and teachers head back to school safely! News 8 is holding a Back to School Collection Drive today.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford today. We’ll be collecting traditional school supplies, backpacks and lunch boxes, ear buds and tech items as well as hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies for the teachers.

This collection drive is contactless — just drive in and pop the trunk, we’ll take it from there! Every car that donates will receive six masks and the first 500 cars will also get hand sanitizer.

We hope to see you there!