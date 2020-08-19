 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

News 8 hosting Back to School Collection Drive today in Hartford

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Join News 8 as we help students and teachers head back to school safely! News 8 is holding a Back to School Collection Drive today.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford today. We’ll be collecting traditional school supplies, backpacks and lunch boxes, ear buds and tech items as well as hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies for the teachers.

This collection drive is contactless — just drive in and pop the trunk, we’ll take it from there! Every car that donates will receive six masks and the first 500 cars will also get hand sanitizer.

We hope to see you there!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Public Schools to hand out smart thermometers to families in back to school supply

News /

News 8 hosting Back to School Collection Drive today in Hartford

News /

Educators to rally against school reopening plans in Hartford

News /

2 injured in Hartford shooting on Hillside Avenue, police investigating

News /

Glastonbury BOE votes to replace Tomahawk logo

News /

PD: 17-year-old girl in custody after striking 5 people, including child, in New Britain hit-and-run

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss