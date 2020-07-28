One-on-one interview with SCSU President Joe Bertolino on COVID-19 impact on higher education

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s safe to say students of all ages are being impacted by the coronavirus.

Ahead of our Town Hall special on Thursday, July 30, “Educating in a Pandemic,” News 8’s Ann Nyberg sat down for a one-on-one interview with the President of Southern Connecticut State University, Joe Bertolino. He says COVID-19 is a learning experience for all of us.

“There will be light at the end of the tunnel, it’s going to be okay. And while things may not get back to normal or be the same as it was before, I do think that we’re going to grow from the experience,” Bertolino said.

Bertolino was named as the 12th President of Southern Connecticut State University in July 2016.

During his time as president, the University has partnered with neighboring community colleges and local communities to “establish Southern as a good neighbor.” Under Bertolino’s direction, the University has launched a new rebranding campaign and created the first Doctorate of Social Work program in New England.

He has been recognized with many professional awards, including the Southern Connecticut Urban League’s Diversity Award in 2017.

SCSU will start fall classes on August 26.

