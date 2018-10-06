Education

Only 55 percent of test takers pass Connecticut bar exam

Posted: Oct 06, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Lawyers and law professors are expressing concern over how many people are failing the Connecticut bar exam.

The Connecticut Law Tribune reports that only 55 percent of the 327 test takers passed the bar exam in July, down from 70 percent the previous year. But it was an improvement from the test given in February when only 38 percent passed, which was an 18-year low.

The average pass rate for the July exam since 2000 had been around 75 percent.

Officials with the Connecticut Bar Examining Committee say it's hard to pinpoint the cause of the low pass rate.

Only 18 percent of students with law degrees from other countries passed the exam. Twenty-eight percent of students from Western New England Law School passed. All five Yale students passed.

