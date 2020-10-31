Over 3,000 high school students vote in CT 2020 mock election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WTNH) — High school students across Connecticut cast their ballot in this year’s mock election, and the results are in.

3,056 students voted across 48 school districts – all virtually.

Out of the 48 districts, 43 voted in majority for Joe Biden, three districts voted for President Donald Trump, and two districts had a tie.

The nonpartisan education program is held by the Lieutenant Governor’s office with the state Department of Education, and it hopes to encourage youth to vote once they are old enough to do so.

Take a look at the full results below: