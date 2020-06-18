Pandemic causing Quinnipiac 2020 orientation sessions for first-year, transfer students to go virtual

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University announced Thursday their annual orientations for incoming freshmen and transfer students will be held virtually this year due to coronavirus concerns.

While upcoming Quinnipiac first-years traditionally attend in-person June orientation sessions at the university, this year will mark the first time those events go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer, first-year and transfer students attending Quinnipiac in the fall will be asked to take part in a virtual engagement program where they can watch and learn about academics, living with roommates, the commuter experience, and just about everything else in relation to policies and the offerings at the school.

Students can either attend the sessions live or watch them later. All first-year and transfer students will be invited to an in-person orientation session on campus before classes start on August 24.

