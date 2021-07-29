Pratt & Whitney offering surplus office supplies to East Hartford teachers in back to school giveaway

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pratt & Whitney is hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway for teachers in the area, offering their surplus office supplies as the company prepares to modernize its East Hartford campus.

The supplies from the aerospace manufacturer are free and unused, which include but are not limited to pencils, pens, notebooks, binders, rulers, and dividers.

Teachers and staff from East Hartford Public Schools are invited to take part. They can pick up their supplies at the Pratt & Whitney Museum between 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

