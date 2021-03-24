Pres. Biden, Ed. Sec. Cardona to announce funding for reopening schools, enhancing summer learning nationwide

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — The Biden-Harris administration is rolling out big plans and funding from the American Rescue Plan to help schools reopen safely and meet students’ needs.

The announcements will be made midday Wednesday at the National Safe School Reopening Summit. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will all be present to discuss the new actions.

President Biden and Secretary Cardona will announce the release of $81 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Wednesday to all 50 States, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, for Pre-K-12 school reopening. Once students are back in the classroom, the administration expects schools to continue using the funding to address the academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs of all students.

Looking ahead to summer, Secretary Cardona will also announce the new Summer Learning & Enrichment Collaborative, launching this April. States will use more than $1.2 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan to develop summer learning and enrichment programs for all students, with a focus on addressing the needs of student groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Secretary Cardona will also visit schools across the country while school reopenings are underway. At the beginning of this month, Cardona and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited an elementary school in Meriden, Conn.

The $81 billion is just two-thirds of the $122 billion being made available for schools nationwide through the relief funding. They will distribute the remaining funds to states after they submit their plans for safely reopening schools.

The administration says these efforts will help President Biden reach his goal of reopening a majority of K-8 schools within the first 100 days of his administration.