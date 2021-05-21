Education officials want public input on spending federal funding for COVID recovery for CT schools

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Department of Education is holding a public forum to solicit input on the use of COVID-19 recovery funding for schools.

The department is looking for input on how to use the $110 million it got from the federal American Rescue Plan. The U.S. Department of Education allocated these funds for elementary and secondary schools to recover from the pandemic.

The goal is to find the best way to reopen schools safely and sustain access to in-person instruction. The plan also addresses the academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs of students.

Earlier this week, Governor Ned Lamont visited the Greene-Hills School in Bristol to highlight the funding.

During the visit, Gov. Lamont said, “We’re gonna use this money in a very prudent and thoughtful way. Some of it can be STEM, some can be online learning…but a lot of it’s about the kids.”

The Bristol school superintendent plans to use their share of money for enrichment and recreational programs like camps and student learning and engagement over the summer.

The virtual forum will take place Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

There was also a public forum on Thursday morning.

For more information and to register, click here.